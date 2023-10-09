comscore
Sony TV condemns 'misinformation' about KBC video on Shivraj Singh Chouhan and issues official statement.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which host Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), "Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?" The other options included Manohar Lal Khattar, Yogi Adityanath, and Bhupendra Patel. The contestant chooses Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The video quickly went viral, with many people sharing it and criticizing the show for asking such a question. However, Sony TV has now issued a statement clarifying that the video is "fabricated" and that the question was never asked on the show.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sony TV said: "We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cybercrime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation, urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content."

The video was shared by Indian National Congress member Ritu Choudhary on Twitter with the caption, "What kind of a question is being asked in KBC? Is it true that Shivraj Singh ji is the announcement minister?"

It is unclear who created the fake video or why it was made.

KBC is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and it has been known for asking challenging and thought-provoking questions.

