After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian film industry is treading cautiously, distancing itself from collaborations with Pakistani artists. The first major casualty was Abir Gulaal, which was set to mark Fawad Khan’s much-awaited Bollywood comeback alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film was shelved just days before its release.

Another film under scrutiny is Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Speculation around Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting in the project was confirmed when the trailer dropped on June 23. In the same announcement, the makers clarified that the film would release exclusively overseas.

However, the move sparked widespread backlash online. Several netizens criticised both Diljit and the producers for casting a Pakistani actress amid heightened tensions between the two nations, especially following Hania Aamir’s condemnation of India’s counter-operation, Operation Sindoor. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a complete ban on all of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects.

FWICE President B.N. Tiwari told Hindustan Times, "By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the nation’s emotions and insulted the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities."

He added, "We are aware that the film is not being released in India. But if they plan to do so in the future, we will oppose it and call for a ban. For now, the overseas release stands. That being said, Diljit’s collaboration with a Pakistani actor is something we cannot overlook. We have demanded a strict ban on all of his upcoming films, songs, or any other projects. The producers of Sardaar Ji 3 are also included in this ban."

Sardaar Ji 3 features Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled for an overseas release on June 27.

