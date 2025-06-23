Sardaar Ji 3 faces heat over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting: Producer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer BREAKS SILENCE; says, “Shot before the Indo-Pak conflict”

Following widespread backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu has broken his silence. In a statement to India Today, Sidhu clarified the timeline of production and confirmed that the film will not see a theatrical release in India.

Sardaar Ji 3 faces heat over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting: Producer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer BREAKS SILENCE; says, “Shot before the Indo-Pak conflict”

“The film was shot before the conflict with Pakistan. Keeping sentiments of Indians in mind, there will be no India release for the movie,” Sidhu said, referring to the rising tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of Indian soldiers and civilians.

The announcement comes after mounting criticism on social media and news platforms, where users questioned the inclusion of a Pakistani actor in an Indian production during a sensitive time. Hania Aamir, a popular name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, made a brief appearance in the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 alongside lead star Diljit Dosanjh. Her presence sparked debates about cultural collaboration in times of geopolitical strain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

As of now, Sardaar Ji 3 is expected to release in international markets, excluding India. Both the production house and Diljit Dosanjh have yet to issue any further statements on the matter.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3 trailer out, features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir; skips India release amid controversy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.