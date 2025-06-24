Filmmaker Kabeer Khurana said that the film is based on a mixture of his personal experiences and emotions.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is all set to star in the upcoming long short film or featurette by filmmaker Kabeer Khurana titled Colours Between Us. The film also stars an ensemble of young actors like Sanjana Doss, Rishabh Joshi, Jalpan Nanavati, Namrata Ghaturle, Viji Venkatesh, Athar Nawaaz, Rishabh Jain and Utsav Mapuskar. It is shot by the DoP (Director of Photography) Kevin Jason Crasta.

EXCLUSIVE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to star in Kabeer Khurana’s Colours Between Us

Speaking about his experience of working with Suchitra, Kabeer told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “One of my most personal, poignant films, Colours Between Us asks important questions on philosophy and the purpose of art. Working with Suchitra was an extremely rewarding experience. She really understood the character, and her experience and quiet wisdom came through impeccably. It was an honour to work with her and the rest of our incredible cast and crew who made this film possible!”

Sharing more about the film, the young filmmaker said that it’s inspired from his own experiences in life so far. “This film is almost cathartic and healing for me. It’s based on a mosaic of experiences and emotions I’ve gone through in my life. It’s pure, poetic and heart-rending that I hope will touch, move and inspire the audience as well as much as it did for me while making this film,” added Kabeer.

Colours Between Us is slated to enter various international festivals and is all set to release at the end of 2025.

