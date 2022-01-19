Hulu's How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, premiered on Tuesday (January 18) with two episodes and a tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget. At the end of the first episode, the show honored Saget with a title card that read, "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

Bob Saget narrated all the nine seasons of the original 2005 sitcom as an older version of central character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). On January 9, he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, after performing a stand-up comedy set on tour, at the age of 65.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the spin-off executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman remembered Bob Saget as a ‘truly legendary human.’ “The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act,” the trio said. “It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”

According to People, the beloved actor was laid to rest on Friday at a private funeral in Los Angeles, attended by his Full House costars and his other famous close friends.

HIMYM star Josh Radnor paid an emotional tribute to the late co-star by sharinga heartfelt lengthy Twitter thread about his "older, wiser me," and describing their “special bond” while recalling how Saget quelled his imposter syndrome during the early days of the long-running show.

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and stars Hillary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.The HIMYM spinoff shows a gender-flipped plot and takes place in the near future, where Sophie (Hillary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

