In 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar turned father to two adorable kids- Yash and Roohi. The twins have been a highlight of the filmmakers Instagram feed ever since. Karan Johar had also started a series on Instagram called#lockdownwithJohars where he gave a glimpse into the daily antics of the twins and his hilarious conversations with them. Now, based on his experience parenting the three-year-old twins, Karan has penned a picture book for children.

Sharing the exciting news, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, “ Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ....#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in”



The book titled, ‘The Big thoughts of Little Luv’ is a beautifully illustrated book that tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha. It also looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. It also shows how the twins try to understand gender and how we treat boys and girls differently.

