Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi spotted in a blink-and-miss cameo in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi spotted in a blink-and-miss cameo in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop

By Fenil Seta -

Netflix’s latest drama series directed by Hansal Mehta and co-created by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Scoop, has created chatter amongst the audiences. Netizens have been showering love on the show but some of them have been on point with their observation game. A few netizens have spotted the mastermind director Hansal Mehta in a short cameo in the show. But the shocker is the Scam 1992 (2020) star Pratik Gandhi who made a blink-and-miss cameo in the last episode. Director Hansal Mehta has cleverly used the actor in the breakout watch of the month.

Shedding light on his unusual casting choice, Hansal Mehta said, “We were shooting in Kandivali at a location that is Jagruti’s mama’s (Deven Bhojani) shop. I called Pratik who lives in the lane behind to drop by. He came cycling to the location. We chatted. Out of the blue, I asked him if he’d do a small passing shot. He agreed without blinking an eyelid. Up to the audience to find him!”

In case you are having trouble finding Pratik Gandhi in Scoop, Bollywood Hungama is here to help you out. He can be seen in the scene where Jagruti’s mama is handing out pamphlets. Pratik Gandhi is the one who is wearing a pink-coloured shirt. He appears in the sixth episode at around 8 minutes into the show.

Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta had earlier collaborated on Scam 1992. Based on the life of the controversial Harshad Mehta, the web show was a huge success. Pratik became a household name thanks to Scam 1992.

Scoop is inspired by the book ‘Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison’ by Jigna Vora. It stars Karishma Tanna in the lead along with Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Sanat Vyas, Deven Bhojani, Vishal Thakkar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others. It is the story of a Mumbai-based journalist whose life turns upside down after she is arrested on false charges of murdering a rival journalist.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna on playing Jigna Vora in Scoop, “Hansal Mehta sir didn’t want me to copy her characteristics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

