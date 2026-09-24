Juhi Chawla may not be seen on the big screen as frequently as she once was, but the actress has been building an empire far beyond Bollywood. The recently released M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 puts her wealth at a staggering Rs. 7,790 crore, making her the richest actress in India featured on the list.

Hurun Rich List 2025: From Bollywood star to billionaire mogul: How Juhi Chawla built her rs. 7,790 crore fortune

Juhi ranks sixth among India’s top self-made women, finding herself in the company of some of the country’s biggest entrepreneurs and business leaders. Her fortune is closely linked to her long-standing business partnership with husband Jay Mehta, as well as ventures with her longtime friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi and SRK co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment, while their association also extends to the Knight Riders sporting empire. Shah Rukh Khan himself occupies a prominent position on the Hurun list with a reported wealth of Rs. 12,490 crore, making him the richest individual from the Indian entertainment industry.

Juhi’s journey is particularly striking because her wealth has been built largely away from the traditional economics of acting. While she continues to make selective appearances in films and streaming projects, including Gulaab Gang, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sharmaji Namkeen and Friday Night Plan, her business interests have continued to grow.

Her position becomes even more significant when viewed against the wider list of India’s wealthiest self-made women. Arista Networks’ Jayshree Ullal leads with Rs. 50,170 crore, followed by Zoho’s Radha Vembu at Rs. 46,580 crore, Falguni Nayar and family at Rs. 39,810 crore and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Rs. 29,330 crore. Juhi follows Ruchi Kalra and family, who have a wealth of Rs. 9,130 crore.

For an actress who dominated Hindi cinema in the 1990s, Juhi’s position on the list highlights how her career expanded well beyond films. Her Bollywood success may have made her a household name, but her business ventures have helped create a fortune that now places her among India’s wealthiest women.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs. 12,490 crore wealth surpasses the combined wealth of Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan & Karan Johar

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