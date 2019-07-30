Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 4:53 PM IST

Singer Udit Narayan faces extortion and death threats; files police complaint in Mumbai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While many actors and celebrities have faced threats of extortion etc. in the past, the latest victim now is singer Udit Narayan. The veteran singer, who was the star of the 90s, is currently facing severe death threats and he decided to seek the help of cops recently for the same. Recent reports claim that the musician has approached Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai and has registered a complaint regarding the same.

As per these reports, Udit Narayan has been receiving death calls and threats from an unknown number for almost a month now. And it is being said that after the complaint was registered, the Amboli Police station decided to transfer the same to Anti-Extortion cell in Mumbai to take the case ahead. Going by the reported results of the investigation, the police traced back that the calls were made from a stolen phone and they also have identified the caller to be a certain Lakshman.

Officials from Amboli police station have confirmed the recent developments, reportedly, wherein they also revealed that Udit Narayan sought their help in the case and approached them four days ago regarding the calls. They also asserted that they have taken action over the complaint and have increased patrolling near Udit Narayan’s residence.

Furthermore, some other investigation results that were reported included that the number he received the calls from were registered in the name of Udit Narayan’s security guard from his building. And after his police inquiry, it was revealed that the guard’s phone was stolen while he was on his way to his hometown.

Also Read: “I will keep singing until I die!” – Udit Narayan on singing LoveYatri’s hit track

