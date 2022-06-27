South Korean female group fromis_9 cancels upcoming comeback activities after 5 of its members suffer minor injuries after a car accident.

Five members of fromis_9 suffer injuries in a car accident; group cancels upcoming album’s comeback showcases

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 26, the group’s label PLEDIS Entertainment announced issuing an official statement that Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon had gotten into a car accident the day prior i.e. on June 25. The members have been advised to limit their physical activity and carefully monitor their condition while receiving treatment over the next few days.

“Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide you with information on the health status of some of the fromis_9 members and their future schedule,” the label began the statement. “Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon were in a car accident on Saturday, June 25. Fortunately, the injury of the members and other passengers in the car was not serious, and they were all immediately taken to the emergency room for medical examination and treatment.”

The statement continued, “These five members got a more thorough examination on Sunday, June 26. They were advised by doctors that they should continue to receive medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises, although they have been confirmed to have no fractures. Doctors also provided opinions that the members’ physical condition should be attentively monitored and they should refrain from increasing the amount of activities more than necessary for the next few days.”

While their new album 'from our Memento Box' will still be released on June 27, both the press and fan showcase for their upcoming comeback have been canceled. “In this regard, we would like to inform you that fromis_9’s 5th Mini Album “from our Memento Box” will be released as scheduled on Monday, June 27,” the label wrote. “However, for the safety of the fromis_9 members, the media showcase and fan showcase, scheduled on June 27 will not proceed. We ask for your kind understanding from all our fans and members of the press.”

The statement further read, “Our company has decided to respect and follow the advice from the medical staff to place the members’ speedy recovery as a top priority and adjust the group’s future activities and schedule accordingly. Please kindly note that depending on the recovery status of Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon, their future schedule will be arranged with plenty of flexibility and they may not be able to perform choreography on stage.”

“We will continue to provide support for treatment and rapid recovery of these five members of fromis_9. Thank you.”

