Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently voted the most powerful couple in Bollywood, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands. The “DeepVeer” brand, as fans call them, is favoured for being the most fun-loving, charming, and different and their total earnings have catapulted them to be among four of Asia’s richest celebrity power couples this year, according to the prestigious South China Morning Post that did thorough research on celebrity couples across the vast continent. The other three power couples to be on this esteemed list are Hong Kong’s acting stalwarts Tony Leung and Carina Lau, South Korean superstars Rain and Kim Tae Hee, and Singapore’s Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among four of Asia’s richest celebrity power couples in 2022

The publication cited Deepika as one of India’s highest-paid actresses, earning some US$10 million per year from films and endorsements, with a total fortune of US$40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. This made him the highest valued Bollywood celebrity in India currently.

Hong Kong’s acting stalwarts Tony Leung (of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame) and Carina Lau are valued at US$20 million and US$61 million respectively. Hallyu star Rain (Jeong Ji Hoon) and actress Kim Tae Hee, known as K-biz’s golden couple, are valued at US$55 million and US$16 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, referred to as ‘Singapore’s Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’, when their Hollywood counterparts were still together, are valued at US$28.7 million and US$10 million respectively.

