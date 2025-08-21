First poster of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa out, film to release on Diwali

The much-awaited first poster of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been unveiled. The film is officially set for a grand release this Diwali on October 21, 2025.

The craze for Harshvardhan Rane continues to grow from strength to strength, and after the cult success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earlier this year, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big release. Securing a Diwali release slot—typically reserved for event blockbusters and superstar-led projects—highlights just how high the anticipation is for this musical drama.

Billed as a ‘musical obsessive romantic drama’, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg’s debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.

Speaking about the film, director Milap Milan Zaveri said: “This is a passionate love story at its core. Harshvardhan and Sonam’s chemistry is electrifying, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Diwali.”

The film also brings Sonam Bajwa to the big screen in a striking new avatar, pairing her opposite Harshvardhan Rane for the first time. Their fiery chemistry is already evident in the first look poster, igniting anticipation for a festive release that promises music, passion, and drama in equal measure.

