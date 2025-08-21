comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.08.2025 | 12:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Metro… In Dino Maalik Saiyaara Son Of Sardaar 2 War 2 Baaghi 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » First poster of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa out, film to release on Diwali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

First poster of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa out, film to release on Diwali

en Bollywood News First poster of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa out, film to release on Diwali

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited first poster of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been unveiled. The film is officially set for a grand release this Diwali on October 21, 2025.

First poster of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa out, film to release on Diwali

The craze for Harshvardhan Rane continues to grow from strength to strength, and after the cult success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earlier this year, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big release. Securing a Diwali release slot—typically reserved for event blockbusters and superstar-led projects—highlights just how high the anticipation is for this musical drama.

Billed as a ‘musical obsessive romantic drama’, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg’s debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Speaking about the film, director Milap Milan Zaveri said: “This is a passionate love story at its core. Harshvardhan and Sonam’s chemistry is electrifying, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Diwali.”

The film also brings Sonam Bajwa to the big screen in a striking new avatar, pairing her opposite Harshvardhan Rane for the first time. Their fiery chemistry is already evident in the first look poster, igniting anticipation for a festive release that promises music, passion, and drama in equal measure.

Also Read: Trade experts say that Saiyaara’s massive success prove that Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu’s next and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are also at an advantage

More Pages: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

War 2 leaves YRF bleeding with losses of…

Is Nitanshi Goel the latest addition to…

Dhurandhar crew health update: Authorities…

Faissal Khan drops explosive allegations…

Anurag Kashyap slams AI-made Lord Hanuman…

SCOOP: Mahesh Manjrekar approaches Sanjay…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification