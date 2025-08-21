‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ seems not to be happening anymore. Industry sources have exclusively informed us that producers Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have scrapped the much-awaited sequel after three years of persistent but fruitless efforts to develop it. And the script intended for the sequel will now be used to make a standalone original film.

EXCLUSIVE: Rowdy Rathore 2 scrapped after 3 years; script now being reworked into a standalone original film

Disney India, which owns the intellectual property rights to the original Rowdy Rathore (2012) along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after its acquisition of Ronnie Screwvala’s UTV Motion Pictures, has reportedly been hesitant to greenlight the sequel despite initial discussions. “With Disney unwilling to commit, Shabinaa Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have decided to scrap the idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 altogether and repurpose the script into a standalone commercial entertainer, free from the Rowdy Rathore tag,” a source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama.

The script, penned by veteran screenplay writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, is now undergoing significant revisions to make it a fresh, high-octane cop drama while retaining the mass-entertainment appeal of the 2012 action blockbuster that got Akshay Kumar on top of the Bollywood charts again after a series of box office failures.

We have also heard that renowned Tamil filmmaker P.S. Mithran has been signed on to direct the film, with plans to take it into production early next year. Mithran is widely known for directing stylish and commercially successful Tamil films such as Vishal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s techno-thriller, ‘Irumbu Thirai’ (2018); Sivakarthikeyan’s 2019 superhero film, ‘Hero’; and Karthi’s spy action thriller ‘Sardar’ (2022). His next directorial, ‘Sardar 2,’ starring Karthi, SJ Suryah, and Malavika Mohanan, is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2025.

Casting of this revised, brand-new action entertainer hasn't been finalized yet, but sources indicate that Sidharth Malhotra, who was initially in talks to headline the film, might not be involved anymore as the makers are now hesitant to cast him, citing concerns about his box-office draw in an action-driven role. Instead, they are actively seeking a younger, bankable star to play a hard-hitting, larger-than-life police officer who will go to any lengths to protect his people. The Production is being planned for early 2026.

Also Read: 20 Years of Barsaat: Suneel Darshan reveals why Akshay Kumar was replaced in the film

More Pages: Rowdy Rathore 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.