The upcoming film Dada, based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, continues to generate buzz with fresh casting developments emerging from the film’s sets. After the makers officially announced the project earlier this year with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the lead role, the latest reports suggest that acclaimed Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee has now joined the cast of the highly anticipated biopic.

Saswata Chatterjee joins Rajkummar Rao starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada: Report

Best known nationwide for portraying the chilling Bob Biswas in Kahaani, Saswata is reportedly set to essay the role of Sourav Ganguly’s father, Chandi Ganguly, in the film. According to reports, the actor has already joined the ongoing shoot alongside the rest of the cast currently filming in Mumbai. The film’s supporting cast is also gradually taking shape. Reports suggest that Aparajita Auddy and Rahul Dev Bose have come on board to portray Sourav Ganguly’s mother Nirupa Ganguly and brother Snehashish Ganguly respectively.

The ensemble is expected to play an important role in showcasing the personal side of the cricketing icon’s journey beyond the stadium. “All three actors are currently shooting in Mumbai. Dada was present on set during the shoot on Sunday. The production team will shoot in Kolkata from the end of this month”, a source was reported saying to Bombay Times.

The biopic officially went on floors in April this year after Rajkummar Rao confirmed the development on social media. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, including a glimpse of the film’s clapperboard, the actor had written, “And it begins … The one and only #DADA ?? ???? @souravganguly @motwayne #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @luv_films”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is expected to chronicle Sourav Ganguly’s inspiring journey from his early aspirations of becoming a cricketer to eventually leading the Indian national team and transforming Indian cricket during his captaincy era. Apart from focusing on his professional milestones and achievements on the field, the narrative is also expected to explore his personal life, particularly his relationship with wife Dona Ganguly. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Tanya Maniktala, who gained attention for her performance in Kill, has been finalised to play Dona Ganguly after several Bengali actresses reportedly auditioned for the part.

With filming now progressing steadily and the team preparing for an extensive Kolkata schedule, Dada remains one of the most anticipated sports biopics currently in development.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao reveals major career shift after becoming father: “I plan to do only two films a year”

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