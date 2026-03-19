At its 2026 slate announcement event ‘It Starts Here’, Prime Video unveiled the first official poster of Don’t Be Shy, a film backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. While the makers have chosen to keep the key cast under wraps for now, the film is expected to release in October this year.

Alia Bhatt-backed Don’t Be Shy first look unveiled; confirmed for October 2026 release

The first look poster introduces a vibrant and youthful tone, featuring four young individuals standing with their backs to the camera against a colourful backdrop. The visual suggests themes of friendship, identity and self-expression, hinting at a coming-of-age narrative. The title Don’t Be Shy is prominently displayed, reinforcing the central idea of stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film revolves around Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life perfectly planned. However, her world takes an unexpected turn, leading to situations that challenge her sense of control and force her to confront new realities.

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The project is produced under an Eternal Sunshine Production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the film is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani. Sreeti Mukerji has also written the story and screenplay, with dialogues and additional screenplay by Sehaj Kaur Maini.

The announcement comes as part of Prime Video’s broader strategy to expand its original content lineup in 2026, with a mix of films and series targeting diverse audiences. More details, including the cast and release date, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt drops heartwarming birthday post: A sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, adorable note from daughter Raha – here’ a peek into all the beautiful moments

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