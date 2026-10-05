A fire broke out at Film City in Mumbai on Monday, with videos of the incident circulating on social media and raising concerns about the safety of teams working at the location. The fire reportedly broke out near the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga and MTV Hustle 5. Both the teams have confirmed the incident and said that there were no casualties and everyone was safe.

Fire breaks out near the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga and MTV Hustle 5, no casualties reported

A source from the Pati Patni Aur Panga set confirmed that the fire occurred outside the shooting area and clarified that there was no ongoing shoot at the time. “Yes, there was a fire outside the sets. There is no casualty. Nobody was shooting at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. There was no shoot happening,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the MTV Hustle 5 team said that the grand finale shoot was underway when the fire broke out. According to the team, all the artists associated with the season were present at the sets at the time. Badshah, EPR, MC Square, Paradox and Agsy are among the artists associated with the season.

“All the artists were there. The fire happened suddenly. As of now, there are no casualties and everyone is safe,” the team told HT.

The incident also took place while singer Nikita Gandhi’s paparazzi spotting was underway at the location. A source from the Hustle team confirmed the development to the publication, saying, “Nikita Gandhi’s papping spotting was happening when this unfortunate incident happened.”

The cause of the fire has not been identified so far. The MTV Hustle 5 team also said that everyone was asked to leave the sets following the incident. “As soon as this happened, everybody left the sets for now. We also don’t know as of yet what was the cause behind the fire, but good thing, that everyone is safe.”

Also Read : Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla win big at Colors’ Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga; say, “It was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us”

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