Colors’ Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga signed off its debut season with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as the Sarvagun Sampann Jodi. The reality series, positioned as a light-hearted look into the dynamics of marriage, quickly became one of the channel’s standout non-fiction successes of the year, offering a mix of humour, emotional moments, and candid exchanges between celebrity couples.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla win big at Colors’ Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga; say, “It was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us”

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show brought together seven celebrity jodis who participated in challenges designed to reflect the everyday quirks, conflicts, and warmth that shape married life. Over several weeks, audiences saw the couples navigate unexpected tasks, revisit personal milestones, and address the relatable push-and-pull that accompanies long-term partnerships. The season culminated in a grand finale styled like a big fat Indian wedding, where the couples dressed as dulha and dulhan to symbolically renew their vows in a celebratory setting.

For fans of Rubina and Abhinav, watching the duo together on screen again added a nostalgic charm to the season. Their spirited banter, emotional transparency and light-hearted humour became recurring highlights. At one point, Rubina teased, “Engineers mein sabse poor quality ka romance hota hai,” while Abhinav’s steady gestures—including a heartfelt birthday gift from their financially tougher days—resonated strongly with viewers who appreciated the couple’s authenticity.

After three months of competition, eliminations, and unexpected turns, the couple secured the winning title. Sharing their gratitude, Rubina and Abhinav said, “Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun”.

“We want to thank Colors and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance. And to the audience, thank you for pampering us like we’re your own family. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest”, the winning couple added.

With the show now concluded, Colors will release its next non-fiction offering, Laughter Chefs, premiering on November 22 at 9 PM.

