South Korean actor Choi Daniel is confirmed to join Kim Sejeong and Nam Yoon Su in SBS’s upcoming drama Today’s Webtoon (literal title), slated to premiere in the second half of the year.

Choi Daniel joins Kim Sejeong and Nam Yoon Su in the remake of Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, Today’s Webtoon is a Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit! The drama will tell the story of On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), a former judo athlete who joins the webtoon editorial department as a new employee and struggles in order to mature into a true webtoon editor amidst South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry. Nam Yoon Su will star as Goo Joon Young who grows to be more like On Ma Eum by sincerely putting his heart and soul into everything after reflecting back on himself.

Choi Daniel, who is about to make a comeback to the small screen after 4 years, will be taking on the role of Seok Ji Hyung, an unpredictable deputy editor with an unreadable poker face who becomes a dependable mentor for On Ma Eum. Although he can be brutally honest, Seok Ji Hyung is also a supportive editor who takes good care of his younger colleagues who also has a clumsier side.

Choi Daniel is best known for his roles in The Ghost Detective, Jugglers, High Kick Through the Roof, Baby Faced Beauty and School 2013 and romantic comedy film Cyrano Agency. Meanwhile, Kim Sejeong most recently appeared in hit drama Business Proposal opposite Ahn Hyo Seop. The singer actress also appeared in School 2017, I Wanna Hear Your Song and The Uncanny Counter. Nam Yoon Su previously starred in Netflix's original drama series Extracurricular, Birthcare Center, Beyond Evil and The King's Affection.

