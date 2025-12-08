Ananya Panday has officially been announced as the Global Ambassador for American Eagle marking yet another major milestone in her growing brand journey. After fronting campaigns for some of the world’s biggest names, from luxury houses like Chanel to now one of the most loved denim and lifestyle brands - American Eagle. Ananya continues to stay at the centre of global conversations. Her easy, relatable energy and Gen Z flair make her a natural fit for brands that want to speak directly to the new-age consumer.

After Chanel, Ananya Panday lands global ambassadorship with American Eagle

Sharing her experience, Ananya Panday said, “Being part of this global campaign feels like a day pulled straight from my off-screen life – easy fits, nothing fussy, and jeans that actually move with me. American Eagle gets that balance of comfort and style so right, and that’s why these pieces feel like my everyday wardrobe.”

It’s exactly this effortless charm that makes brands gravitate toward her. Whether it’s luxury, beauty, lifestyle or now global denim brand, Ananya has quickly become one of the industry’s most dependable and widely loved brand faces.

With every new partnership, she’s proving that her appeal goes beyond stardom — it’s her honesty, her comfort-first approach and her youthful confidence that make her a favourite for both Indian and international brands. One global ambassadorship after another, Ananya Panday is clearly on a continuous rise and there seems to be no slowing down.

