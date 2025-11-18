Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has spoken out after an FIR alleging fraud was filed against him in Udaipur. The case, registered at Bhupalpura police station, claims Bhatt and his production company failed to deliver films promised under a multi-project agreement. The filmmaker, however, insists the allegations are based on misinformation.

Vikram Bhatt denies Rs 30-crores fraud allegations, calls Udaipur FIR “misleading”

What the FIR Claims

Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed that Dr. Ajay Murdia filed a complaint accusing Bhatt’s company of taking money for four films and not delivering as per the contract.

According to the complaint:

A deal was signed to produce four films in memory of Dr. Murdia’s late wife.

Money was allegedly paid in advance.

Only two films were made, and those were reportedly not credited properly.

The film with the highest budget was never started.

The police have begun investigating the charges and are reviewing the evidence.

Vikram Bhatt Says Police Are “Being Misled”

Reacting to the FIR, Bhatt told ANI that he learned about the case through media reports and had not received any official notice. He clarified that, according to what he read, the FIR claims he ran a ₹30 crore scam driven by “greed for Rs 200 crores,” which he firmly denied.

“I feel the Rajasthan Police is being misled. I haven’t received a letter, a notice — nothing. If the complainant has given such claims, they must have paperwork. Otherwise, police don’t register such cases,” he said.

Bhatt Questions the Complainant’s Version

Bhatt also challenged the complainant’s statement that they were unfamiliar with the film industry. “If they didn’t understand the industry, why did they start so many films on their own? And why make a third film with me if I supposedly fooled them?”

He alleged that production on one of their projects, Viraat, was halted midway due to the company’s own business decisions — specifically, an upcoming IPO. According to him, the complainant did not pay technicians involved in the project, causing delays.

The Filmmaker Claims He Has Documentation

Bhatt said he has email conversations and contracts to support his version of events. “I have been in the industry for so many years and never faced something like this. I don’t understand what this means. Now we will ask them for proof of what they have filed,” he added.

The Bhupalpura police continue to examine the complaint, documents, and statements from both sides. Further action will be taken based on what the investigation reveals.

