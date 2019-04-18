Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.04.2019 | 2:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to be felicitated with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Four times National award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will be felicitated at the 31st Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony that is held on 24th April every year. Bhandarkar will be awarded the Vishesh Puraskar for his outstanding contribution to Hindi Cinema.

Bhandarkar known for realistic cinema has directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has been awarded with several national and international honours including Padma Shri by Government of India.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards are given by Deenanath Smruti Pratishthan in memory of Late master Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The earlier recipients of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award include eminent personalities like Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Actor Amitabh Bachchan, KajolAamir Khan, South superstar late Sivaji Ganesan, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Late vocalist Bhimsen Joshi, and singer Asha Bhosle, Kapil Dev, and other prominent celebrities.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar to make a film on Taimur?

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts to…

Bobby Deol to make his digital debut with…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

BREAKING! Vicky Kaushal roped in to play…

Madhuri Dixit will not be a part of the…

Me Too - Priyanka Chopra REVEALS that she is…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification