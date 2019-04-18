Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to be felicitated with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Four times National award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will be felicitated at the 31st Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony that is held on 24th April every year. Bhandarkar will be awarded the Vishesh Puraskar for his outstanding contribution to Hindi Cinema.

Bhandarkar known for realistic cinema has directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has been awarded with several national and international honours including Padma Shri by Government of India.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards are given by Deenanath Smruti Pratishthan in memory of Late master Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The earlier recipients of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award include eminent personalities like Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, South superstar late Sivaji Ganesan, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Late vocalist Bhimsen Joshi, and singer Asha Bhosle, Kapil Dev, and other prominent celebrities.

