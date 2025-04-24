After the Pahalgam terror attack, the film’s release has been facing uncertainty amid many raising concerns of the artistic collaboration between Pakistan and India.

The upcoming Hindi film Abir Gulaal, marking Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s much-anticipated return to Bollywood, is now facing mounting resistance following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, is reportedly at risk of being denied theatrical release in India.

Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal may not release in India amid FWICE calling for ‘blanket boycott’ on Pakistani artists

In the wake of the tragedy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reissued its 2019 directive banning all Pakistani artists and technicians from participating in Indian entertainment projects. In a strongly worded statement, FWICE declared a “blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.” The statement further added, “Despite this ongoing directive, we have been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to act.”

FWICE emphasized disciplinary consequences for any member or affiliate - be it actors, directors, producers, or technicians - who continue collaborations with Pakistani nationals. “Nation comes first—always. FWICE stands united with the victims of this attack and urges the entire film fraternity to uphold the spirit of national integrity,” the statement read.

According to a report by NDTV, sources within the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have hinted that several cinema chains are unwilling to screen the film. Additionally, pressure from various entertainment bodies has reportedly prompted the ministry to consider denying the film release permissions altogether. Abir Gulaal, which generated early buzz for Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback post-Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, may now find itself shelved or facing an indefinite delay in India due to the renewed socio-political sensitivity.

The attack on April 22, in which several non-Islamic citizens and tourists were targeted and killed by Islamic fundamentalists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), has reignited tensions surrounding collaborations between Indian and Pakistani artists. However, as of now, despite the ongoing reports and rumours, the producers have not released an official statement addressing the boycott or confirming the film’s release status.

