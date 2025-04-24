The Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal was always in a tough spot, more so after the disastrous attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. There have been reports that the film’s release might be in jeopardy in India. But now, it has come to light that the songs of the film have been pulled down by the audio company, Saregama.

BREAKING: Saregama pulls down songs of Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal after Pahalgam attack

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The jukebox of the film was uploaded on YouTube and other music platforms on Saturday, April 19. A grand music launch was held the same day at Global Village, Dubai and was well received. But after the attack, the demand for a ban on its release in India grew louder.”

The source continued, “Hence, Saregama probably decided to pull down the jukebox fearing massive backlash. Even the songs, which were uploaded earlier, are no longer available on YouTube and music apps. Further, they have deleted posts from their social media handles about the film.”

An industry insider commented, “It was always tough for Abir Gulaal to get an Indian release. Yet, there were hopes that a solution might be achieved as things were peaceful. But the recent ghastly terror attack has changed it all.”

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that Abir Gulaal might get delayed and may not release on its scheduled release date – May 9.

