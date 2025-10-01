The teaser 2 of the much-awaited 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, was unveiled in a unique and emotional way. According to a source close to the production, the makers decided to release the teaser on September 28 as it marked the birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The move was described as a ‘special tribute’ to the late Bharat Ratna awardee, whose voice continues to inspire generations.

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur teaser 2 attached to Kantara: Chapter 1, was released on Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary

Adding to the excitement, the makers have attached the teaser to Kantara: Chapter 1, which is set to hit theatres worldwide tomorrow. This strategy is expected to give the film massive visibility, given the anticipation surrounding Kantara: Chapter 1. Industry insiders believe this collaboration will create the perfect launchpad for 120 Bahadur and build momentum ahead of its release.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025 and is already creating significant buzz. With Farhan Akhtar in the lead and the emotional connection of its teaser launch date, 120 Bahadur is shaping up to be more than just a film. It’s being seen as a tribute to courage, resilience, and the cultural legacy of India.

As excitement builds, fans eagerly await more updates, while the second teaser marks the beginning of an extensive promotional journey for this highly anticipated release.

