Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s new talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, is gearing up for its second episode, set to premiere tomorrow, October 2, 2025, on Prime Video. After a star-studded opening with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the next episode will welcome Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to the couch.

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2

Ahead of the release, Twinkle Khanna took to her social media and shared a quirky throwback post featuring two collages — one with Alia Bhatt and another with Varun Dhawan. Alongside the images, she wrote: “Back when @aliaabhatt and I accidentally Twinned. And @varundvn and I unintentionally matched. Good old days — when our controversies were washable :)”

The images show Twinkle and Alia sporting similar shirt-dress looks layered with a lace overlay, while in another, Twinkle is seen in a striped shirt and denim combination, mirroring Varun Dhawan’s casual white shirt and ripped jeans outfit.

The first episode of Two Much featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, where the actors reminisced about Andaz Apna Apna, reflected on their off-screen bond, and spoke candidly about their personal struggles. While Aamir opened up about his difficult breakups with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and expressed his deep commitment to his current partner Gauri Spratt, Salman shared details of his health battle with trigeminal neuralgia and his long surgery. Despite the high-profile guest list, the premiere received mixed reactions, with some viewers finding the episode less engaging than expected.

With Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan now set to take center stage, fans are hoping for a more entertaining and lively episode filled with candid confessions, playful banter, and unfiltered moments — the very premise the show promises.

