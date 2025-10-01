comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.10.2025 | 4:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 Dhurandhar Alpha Thamma Haq
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2

en Bollywood News Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s new talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, is gearing up for its second episode, set to premiere tomorrow, October 2, 2025, on Prime Video. After a star-studded opening with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the next episode will welcome Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to the couch.

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’ moments with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan ahead of Two Much Episode 2

Ahead of the release, Twinkle Khanna took to her social media and shared a quirky throwback post featuring two collages — one with Alia Bhatt and another with Varun Dhawan. Alongside the images, she wrote: “Back when @aliaabhatt and I accidentally Twinned. And @varundvn and I unintentionally matched. Good old days — when our controversies were washable :)”

The images show Twinkle and Alia sporting similar shirt-dress looks layered with a lace overlay, while in another, Twinkle is seen in a striped shirt and denim combination, mirroring Varun Dhawan’s casual white shirt and ripped jeans outfit.

The first episode of Two Much featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, where the actors reminisced about Andaz Apna Apna, reflected on their off-screen bond, and spoke candidly about their personal struggles. While Aamir opened up about his difficult breakups with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and expressed his deep commitment to his current partner Gauri Spratt, Salman shared details of his health battle with trigeminal neuralgia and his long surgery. Despite the high-profile guest list, the premiere received mixed reactions, with some viewers finding the episode less engaging than expected.

With Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan now set to take center stage, fans are hoping for a more entertaining and lively episode filled with candid confessions, playful banter, and unfiltered moments — the very premise the show promises.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna turns 50, opens up about patriarchy, self-discovery and her next chapter: “Turning 50 is a railway journey”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kabir Khan REACTS to Donald Trump’s 100%…

Mandana Karimi hospitalised due to…

Pankaj Tripathi buys two apartments in…

SHOCKING: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari…

Tere Ishk Mein teaser: Move over Saiyaara;…

“Never afraid to ruffle feathers”: Deepika…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification