Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated action film Don 3 is undergoing another wave of casting developments, with reports emerging that actor Rajat Bedi is being considered to replace Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. It is speculated that the discussions are underway as the makers work to finalise the ensemble ahead of production.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Farhan Akhtar — who is directing the third instalment of the celebrated Don franchise — has shown interest in bringing in Rajat Bedi, fresh off his widely-noticed performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025). Bedi’s potential involvement comes after several high-profile changes in the film’s cast, including the earlier exits of Vikrant Massey and Kiara Advani.

Readers may recall that in July 2025, Bollywood Hungama reported that Massey — who was initially cast in what was described as a significant character — stepped away from the project due to creative concerns about the depth and development of his role. While the makers have not officially confirmed any replacements, insider reports suggest that Akhtar’s team has entered discussions with Bedi, and further conversations are expected to take place in January 2026.

Don 3, which forms a part of the long-running and celebrated Don franchise, has been subject to speculation ever since Ranveer Singh, originally announced as part of the film, exited the project amid creative disagreements. The shifting dynamics have prompted several casting ideas, including suggestions involving other leading actors, but nothing has been finalised.

