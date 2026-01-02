A political storm is brewing around Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the franchise signed Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The controversial decision has drawn sharp criticism not only from political leaders but also from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) — which warned that the player’s IPL earnings could potentially be diverted to fund terrorism.

Shiv Sena (UBT) warns Shah Rukh Khan over signing a Bangladeshi cricketer in his IPL team KKR

The issue erupted after KKR selected Mustafizur Rahman, the only Bangladeshi cricketer picked in the 2026 IPL auction for Rs 9.2 crores. While some commentators have framed the move as a purely sporting decision, it quickly became a political flashpoint, with critics linking the signing to broader concerns about national security and religious sentiments.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On KKR buying a Bangladeshi player, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says, "...If Shah Rukh Khan removes him from his team, we will all respect him, honor him, and give him due recognition. But if Shah Rukh Khan plays him and earns money, that money… pic.twitter.com/o5s1bAhyYV — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2026

On January 1, 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey issued a warning aimed at Khan — who co-owns KKR — saying that if the club allows Mustafizur Rahman to participate, the earnings he receives in the IPL might be used “to fund terrorism.” Dubey suggested that removing the player from the team could earn respect, but alleged that permitting him to play would pose potential risks.

This is not the first politically charged reaction to KKR’s signing. Earlier, BJP leaders and other figures voiced opposition over Mustafizur’s inclusion, linking it to minority persecution in Bangladesh and broader national sentiments. Some have even called Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor” for supporting foreign players after the killing of Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

While calling Shahrukh Khan a traitor, UP BJP leader Sangeet Som in a statement said," If a player like Rahman come to India, he will not be able to step out of the airport." pic.twitter.com/4RuhsGYWzJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 31, 2025

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, KKR’s roster choice remains a talking point, and reactions from both critics and supporters indicate that discussions will continue on and off the field.

