Continuing its brilliant run since early December, Dhurandhar has emerged as a record-breaking box office performer and now the Union Territory of Ladakh has declared the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar tax-free amid the film’s historic box office performance and widespread audience response in India and overseas.

Dhurandhar declared tax-free in Ladakh amid successful box-office run

The announcement was made by the Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh, through an official communication shared on X. Lt. Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta confirmed that the Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller will be exempt from entertainment tax across the UT.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside a heavyweight ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. Designed as a large-scale espionage thriller, the film traces covert intelligence operations set against intelligence operations inspired by real events.

Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film “Dhurandhar” tax-free in UT #Ladakh.

Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) January 2, 2026

Amid this unprecedented commercial success and strong audience reception worldwide, Ladakh’s decision to make the film tax-free is being seen as an impetus for the film to grow stronger. “Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred," the official tweet read.

Dhurandhar is a high-octane action-thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, the film opened to massive numbers at the box office and is witnessing a successful theatrical run.

With Dhurandhar continuing its glorious theatrical run and building anticipation for its sequel that drops in March, the tax-free declaration adds another milestone to the film’s already landmark journey.

