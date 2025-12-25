Recent industry rumours that Ranveer Singh walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated film Don 3, following the massive success of his blockbuster Dhurandhar, have been challenged by multiple reports. Sources cited in the PinkVilla say the narrative linking his departure to Dhurandhar’s box-office performance is not accurate.

Ranveer Singh did not quit Don 3 because of Dhurandhar success, but creative differences: Report

Allegations suggested that Ranveer’s growing clout after Dhurandhar — which has been breaking records across India — led him to distance himself from Don 3 to avoid repeating back-to-back gangster roles. The Free Press Journal report notes that Farhan Akhtar was among the early supporters of Ranveer’s career, backing him at a time when several projects were stalled or shelved.

However, India Today’s recent report has stated that the claim he quit Don 3 because of Dhurandhar’s success is unfounded. The evolving situation reportedly stems from creative disagreements and scheduling factors, not a simple decision driven by box-office momentum. Neither Ranveer nor the Don 3 production team has issued an official statement on the specifics of his involvement or departure.

Don 3, a continuation of Farhan Akhtar’s iconic franchise originally revived with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, has seen casting changes in recent months. While the search for a new lead continues amid uncertainties, Dhurandhar has kept Ranveer’s profile at a high point, with its strong performance at the ticket windows contributing to the ongoing conversation around his next career moves.

