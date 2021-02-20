Bollywood Hungama

FIR registered against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing helmet & mask and violating COVID-19 rules on Valentine’s Day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vivek Oberoi has been fined by Mumbai Police for violating COVID-19 traffic rules after he was seen riding a bike with his wife without a helmet and a mask. The video dated back to February 14 was shared by Vivek on Valentine’s Day.

FIR registered against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing helmet & mask and violating COVID-19 rules on Valentine’s Day

Netizens pointed out that not only did he flout traffic rules, he was also putting the safety of others at risk by not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to India Today, “Mumbai Police took action against the actor and an E-Challan was generated against him by Santacruz division. Santacruz traffic police issued an e-challan to Vivek for Rs. 500 for not wearing a helmet. The e-challan was issued on Friday at 7.02 pm by Assistant Inspector Nandkishore Jadhav.”

Furthermore, an FIR was also registered against Vivek Oberoi at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai on February 19 for not wearing a mask. It was registered under Section 129/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 21, of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Measures 2020.

The police went to record his statement on Friday but they found out that the actor is currently in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Vivek Anand Oberoi has helped more 250000 underprivileged children fighting cancer over the past 18 years

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

