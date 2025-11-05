Earlier this year, in March 2025, at the 25th IIFA Awards 2025 held in Jaipur, Boney Kapoor confirmed that he’s making a film with Khushi Kapoor and that it could be a sequel to Mom (2017), starring his wife and Khushi’s mother, the late Sridevi. It has now come to light that the film is indeed titled Mom 2. Yesterday, pictures from the sets surfaced on the internet. Bollywood Hungama has now learned some interesting stuff about the film.

REVEALED: Khushi Kapoor-Karishma Tanna starrer Mom 2 goes on floors; directed by Girish Kohli of Crazxy fame

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mom 2 went on floors just after Diwali, on October 26, in Mumbai. Nearly 10-11 days of the shoot have been completed and it is progressing well. Khushi Kapoor plays a crucial part and she’s joined by Karishma Tanna.”

The source further said, “Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The sequel, however, is directed by Girish Kohli. He was one of the story writers of the first part and also single-handedly wrote its screenplay and dialogues. Producer Boney Kapoor realized that he will do justice to Mom 2 as he knows this series well and hence, gave him the responsibility. Also, Girish has proved his worth with the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy, which released earlier this year.”

The source also revealed, “There’s a chatter that Boney Kapoor plans to announce this film in a grand fashion on his birthday, which falls on November 11. A clearer idea on this front will emerge in a few days.”

At the 25th IIFA Awards, Boney Kapoor had stated, “I have watched all of Khushi’s films – The Archies, Loveyapa and Nadaniyaan. I am planning a film with her too, after No Entry 2. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection.”

Meanwhile, fans are hoping that Boney’s other much-awaited film, No Entry 2, also goes on floors soon. It is the sequel to 2005’s biggest hit, No Entry.

