Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

As celebrities are doing everything they can to help those in need, it’s been revealed that actor Farhan Akhtar recently donated 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals to help the frontliners who have been working in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

Farhan Akhtar donates 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

Sharing a video on Instagram, Farhan urged everyone to donate as many PPE kits as they can. He captioned the video as, “Help our Covid 19 warriors. It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff.”

He further said, “For your contribution, I will send a personal ‘thank you’ video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send a personal ‘thank you’ video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Farhan Akhtar, recently, participated in the mega digital concert I For India. It was a fundraiser hosted by his sister Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar in order to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shankar Mahadevan recreates Dil Chahta Hai featuring Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar

