Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits for the frontline heroes of Covid 19, encourages others to do their bit

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits for the frontline heroes of Covid 19, encourages others to do their bit

Farhan Akhtar, who is a marvelous actor on-screen, has been extremely helpful during the lockdown that has been caused by the pandemic. Since there was a shortage of supply of personal protection equipment(PPE) for people working in the frontline, Farhan Akhtar came to their aid and donated a thousand PPE kits to the frontline heroes who are fighting Covid-19 and also encouraged the people to donate as much as they can.

Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits for the frontline heroes of Covid 19, encourages others to do their bit

Farhan inspired people to donate and the actor recently expressed his gratitude towards people who helped make the donation possible. He posted a picture of PPE kits on social media with the caption, "Thanks for your support you amazing people. Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory. Please do contribute at http://tring.co.in/Farhan-Akhtar. Let’s protect our frontline warriors Smiling face with smiling eyes???????? Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia."

It is important that everyone maintains a united front and battles the unseen enemy of the virus together by supporting each other and Farhan Akhtar has proved just that by also urging others to donate.

