Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.05.2020 | 2:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Suresh Wadkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy took pay cuts to sing Ramayan theme song

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Suresh Wadkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy took pay cuts to sing Ramayan theme song

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is once again regaling television audiences all over with its heart-touching narrative. The show airs on India’s leading GEC StarPlus and has roused interest amongst viewers. The beautiful presentation along with its soul-stirring music is a favorite watch in Indian households across age groups. Legendary music composer, lyricist and playback singer - Ravindra Jain was the one who devoted himself for creating music for the mythological saga. It’s a little-known fact that Ravindra Jain was the only one that the show creator Ramanand Sagar had in mind for composing the music for Ramayan.

Suresh Wadkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy took pay cuts to sing Ramayan theme song

Prem Sagar son of Ramanand Sagar shared, “Composing the music for Ramayan was the most challenging task while making the series. When Ravindra Jain landed in Mumbai, he first came to Sagar villa to meet my father and sang ‘Ghungroo ki tarah bajta raha mein’. Fondly known as Dadu, he was a true maestro. Often words would flow from his mouth while he hummed a tune. My father, Ramanand Sagar didn’t even think of anyone else other than Ravindra Jain when we began work on Ramayan. Both of them were like two bodies with one soul. There was extensive research done for making the music as per relevance. Notable singers like Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy gracefully took a cut in their payments to be a part of Ramayan.”

Both Ramanand and Ravindra Jain did a lot of research for the musical element to be complete in all aspects. Even the instruments were carefully selected – Dholak was the chosen one in place of tabla, Shehnai was used instead of clarinets to ensure the authenticity of the melodies.

After Doordarshan, the epic mythological tale of Ramayan is airing at 7.30 pm everyday only on StarPlus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Lahri says THIS was the most difficult scene while shooting Ramayan

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification