Farhad Samji is known for directing mass-appealing and often comical films like Bachchhan Paandey (2022), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), Housefull 4 (2019), etc. and writing (along with brother Sajid) memorable films like Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Housefull 2 (2012), Chennai Express (2013), etc. However, with his next project, he is all set to switch genres. It has come to light that Farhad has written a film on Senior Inspector Subhash Shinde who contributed to cricket.

Farhad Samji switches gears; writes screenplay and dialogues for film adaptation of Safed Khaki; based on police inspector Subhash Shinde and his cricket achievements

The film in question is an adaptation of the book 'Safed Khaki' written by Atharwa Shinde, daughter of Subhash Shinde. In an interview to Mid-Day in November 2025, she revealed that Nishikant Kamat of Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008) and Drishyam (2015) fame was impressed by the story and wanted to make a film at one point. But the project was stalled after his demise in 2020.

But later, Farhad Samji came on board and he, along with Piyush Singh, has now written the screenplay and dialogues. Atharwa told Mid-Day, “I feel immense joy and deep gratitude that Farhad Samji is writing the screenplay and dialogues for my story.”

Moreover, Nitin Ramesh Tendulkar, elder brother of Sachin Tendulkar and a respected lyricist in Marathi cinema, will pen the songs of the film.

About Subhash Shinde

As per the Mid-Day article, Subhash Shinde spent over four decades with the Maharashtra Police, mostly in the Crime Branch. In his younger days, he also trained under the Bombay Cricket Association–Mafatlal Bowling Scheme, which began in 1990. On November 11, 2011, he built a police cricket team from scratch in Navi Mumbai Rural. Few expected much from it, but the team went on to win several tournaments on the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and state circuits, including the Times Shield, Government Shield, DY Patil Tournament, Kanga League, Kurla Bapat Tournament, Thane Vaibhav Tournament, and many other MCA-affiliated office and corporate events.

Also Read: SCOOP: Farhad Samji is still a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer Hera Pheri 3; all set to direct the much-awaited comic caper

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.