Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for a packed and varied year in her film career, with back-to-back projects lined up for 2026. After completing work on the biographical drama Eetha, she is set to begin shooting the much-anticipated fantasy film Naagin in April.

Shraddha Kapoor to start Naagin shoot in April after Eetha wraps: Report

Final Stretch of Eetha Production

Kapoor is currently in the final phase of filming Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, in which she portrays legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The role has demanded intense physical preparation and emotional depth, with the actress undergoing months of training.

A production source told Mid-Day: “Shraddha has been deeply invested in Eetha. The role is physically gruelling and emotionally intense, but she is keen to finish the film within the schedule. The makers are confident of wrapping by March.”

The shoot experienced a brief pause after Kapoor sustained an injury during a dance sequence, but insiders say this did not significantly derail the schedule.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Transition to Naagin

Immediately after completing Eetha, Kapoor will switch genres and begin work on Naagin, a high-concept fantasy film slated to go on floors in April 2026. According to the report, the project has been in development for some time, with efforts focused on finalising visual design and casting ahead of principal photography.

The report quoted a production insider saying: “Naagin has been in development for a long time, and the team wanted to get everything right — from the VFX design to the casting. With Shraddha locked in, the rest of the cast has fallen into place. The plan is to start shooting by April.”

The film is expected to explore supernatural and mythological themes, marking a distinct shift from Kapoor’s recent performance-driven role in Eetha.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor slams “negative PR and manufactured controversies” around Dhurandhar; urges Aditya Dhar to prepone sequel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.