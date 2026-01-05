Kalyani Priyadarshan may soon be stepping into Bollywood, if recent industry buzz is anything to go by. According to a report by 123 Telugu, the actress is expected to make her Hindi film debut opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming project Pralay, which is also said to mark the actor’s debut as a co-producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

Kalyani Priyadarshan set for Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Pralay? Here’s what we know

For a while now, speculation was rife that Alia Bhatt might reunite with Ranveer Singh for their third film together after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, the latest reports indicate that the makers have instead locked Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. While no official announcement has been made so far, filmmaker Jai Mehta has reportedly finalised the actress for the role.

Pralay will mark the solo directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Jai previously assisted his father on the highly successful series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and has since been keen to helm a feature film of his own. If reports are to be believed, pre-production work on the untitled project is expected to begin in April, with the film likely to go on floors between July and August.

Although the makers are keeping the storyline under tight wraps, the film is said to be set in a futuristic world and will revolve around a kind of zombie apocalypse. The narrative reportedly explores the downfall of Mumbai, with AI-driven sets forming a crucial part of the film’s visual landscape. A grim atmosphere featuring decay, abandoned spaces and desolation is expected to play a key role in establishing the tone and world of the story.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, meanwhile, had a strong 2025 with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which received positive responses across the country. In the film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, she portrayed India’s first female superhero, a performance that earned her considerable appreciation and further expanded her Pan-Indian appeal.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the continued praise for Dhurandhar and is also gearing up for the release of its second instalment, scheduled to hit screens on March 19 this year. If the reports around Pralay hold true, the film could mark an interesting new chapter for both Ranveer and Kalyani, bringing together a fresh pairing in a genre rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

