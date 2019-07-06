Farhad Samji to not direct Bhool Bhulaiya 2; makers on lookout for new director?

Last month, we had reported the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiya was very much on the cards. In fact, we had even told you that the makers of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 were keen on casting either one actor between Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. Well, now we hear that Farhad Samji, who was initially expected to helm the venture, will not be taking the directorial seat. Instead, the makers of the film are currently on the lookout for a different person to fill the void.

Commenting on the same a source close to the venture says, “Farhad was initially expected to direct Bhool Bhulaiya 2, especially since he was also developing the film. However, now the makers are keen on roping in a different person to helm the venture while Farhad will only continue with the development. Besides Farhad is also pretty busy with two Alt Balaji web series and Housefull 4, so the decision of the makers opting for a different director was obvious especially since they want the film to commence once initial ground work is complete.”

As of now, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 are busy with the casting process of the film. In the interim, they are also looking for a director with experience to fill the directorial chair.