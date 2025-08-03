Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently used social media to call out a fake Instagram account pretending to be her long-time cook, Dilip. She made it clear that the account is not run by her staff member and strongly warned the impersonator. Farah Khan’s popular celebrity cooking vlogs frequently showcase her cook Dilip, who has become an unexpected highlight and gained significant online fame.

Farah Khan exposes fake Instagram account impersonating her famous cook Dilip

On Sunday morning, Farah Khan used her Instagram Stories to expose a fake social media account pretending to be her cook, Dilip. She posted a screenshot of the profile, which had gained over 50,000 followers and falsely identified as a blogger, even including her name in the bio. Calling it a “FAKE account,” Farah stated, “This is a fake account!! N v r complaining...so @dilip.bihariO u better take it down!!"

When Farah Khan called out the impersonator’s profile, the account featured 244 posts, including multiple Reels—many of which had received over 100,000 views—mostly using reused clips from Farah and Dilip’s well-known vlogs. However, shortly after Farah issued her public warning, the account quickly altered its username and display picture, and either deleted or archived all its content. It is now listed as A1 Blogger and displays zero posts.

Interestingly, while the impersonated account had gained significant attention, a few other fake Instagram profiles also claim to be Dilip. However, these have minimal visibility, with most failing to reach even 100 followers.

In a recent vlog featuring Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a humorous story about how she first met her now-famous cook, Dilip. “You know how I found him? Oh my God! I have to tell you this story," she said to Ajay during their conversation. “He was outside your house. How could I forget this? Yeh aapke bungalow ke bahar ghoom raha tha (He was loitering around your bungalow). This was about 12–13 years ago," she added with a laugh.

Farah Khan launched her cooking vlogs featuring her trusted cook Dilip in 2024, and the series has quickly become a hit on social media. With her signature humour and natural rapport with Dilip, Farah adds a delightful charm to every episode. The duo has visited the homes of several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, Sania Mirza, Malaika Arora, and Himesh Reshammiya, where they prepare easy, comforting dishes while sharing playful banter and engaging in relaxed, candid conversations.

