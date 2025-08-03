The concert tour is being organized by White Fox and Percept Live, with tickets available exclusively on Distrito by Zomato.

In an exciting development for music enthusiasts, pop icon Akon is set to perform in India this November. The concert, led by White Fox and co-produced by Percept Live, will see the ‘Chammak Challo’ singer light up the stage in Delhi on November 9.

Chammak Challo singer Akon to perform live in India this November

Akon’s next performance will take place in Bengaluru on November 14, followed by a show in Mumbai on November 16.

Tickets for his concerts have quickly become some of the most sought-after in the country. HSBC cardholders will enjoy early access starting August 8 at 1 PM, while general ticket sales will open on August 10 at 10 PM. All tickets will be available exclusively on Distrito by Zomato.

Expressing his excitement about performing in India, Akon shared that the country has always welcomed him with immense love, making it feel like a second home.

“The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!,” added the ‘Smack That’ singer.

From the opening note of “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to the closing chorus of “Don’t Matter," this tour promises to rekindle many cherished memories.

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, said, “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come.”

In addition to Akon, Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias will also be performing in Mumbai later this year, marking the Spanish singer’s return to India after a 13-year hiatus.

In 2011, Akon lent his voice to two Hindi songs for the Bollywood film Ra.One. The first, ‘Chammak Challo’, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, became hugely popular. He also sang ‘Criminal’ from the same movie, alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shruti Pathak. Both tracks, composed by Vishal–Shekhar, were major hits and helped Akon gain widespread recognition in India.

Recently, India has welcomed several international bands and artists, including Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.