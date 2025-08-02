The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sent an official letter to actor Kartik Aaryan, raising concerns over his alleged association with an event reportedly organized by individuals from Pakistan. The letter cites a violation of guidelines issued by both FWICE and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which discourage participation in events involving Pakistani organizers due to strained diplomatic relations.

Kartik Aaryan's team issues clarification after FWICE sends notice over his alleged association with Pakistani organized event

In their communication, FWICE emphasized that the film industry must refrain from any engagements that could indirectly support or legitimize cross-border participation involving Pakistani entities. The letter serves as a caution to Aaryan and reiterates the federation’s previously stated position, advising all Indian artists to avoid any professional or promotional involvement with Pakistan-based events or organizers.

The controversy stems from promotional material for an upcoming international event that featured Kartik Aaryan’s name and image, suggesting his participation. However, in response to FWICE's letter and the circulating event promotions, the actor’s team promptly released an official statement denying any involvement.

“Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organizers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image,” the statement from his team clarified.

FWICE has taken the clarification into account but has maintained its stance on strict compliance with national and industry-level directives. The federation also warned event organizers against using Indian celebrities’ names without consent, calling it misleading and potentially damaging.

The situation is being closely monitored by industry bodies to prevent further instances of such misrepresentation.

