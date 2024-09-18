Television heartthrob Fahmaan Khan, known for his roles in popular series like Dharampatni, is rumoured to be tying the knot soon with his co-star Aditi Shetty. As per a report in Free Press Journal, the couple has been in a serious relationship for some time now and may officially announce their plans soon. The report also claimed that their wedding could take place by the end of this year or in early 2025.

Fahmaan Khan to marry Dharampatni co-star Aditi Shetty?

Private romance on the sets of Dharampatni

The insider further revealed that Fahmaan and Aditi’s love story began while working on Dharampatni. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, have been careful not to make their relationship public, but those close to them suggest they are deeply in love. The source added, “They are head over heels for each other and might make their relationship official soon.”

Marriage on the Cards by year-end?

When asked about the wedding, the source mentioned that the couple is planning to get married by the year-end or early next year. Given that Aditi is Hindu and Fahmaan is Muslim, fans are curious whether the wedding will follow Hindu, Muslim, or a mix of both traditions. However, further details about the wedding are yet to be revealed.

Past rumours with co-star Shweta Tiwari

Before Aditi, Fahmaan was also linked with his Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star, Shweta Tiwari. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan addressed those rumours and mentioned how they laughed them off. “There was a rumour that came up during Covid because I had met her under the building, and someone spread the news. We didn’t even bother clarifying it; we just laughed about it,” he said.

While the couple has not yet confirmed their relationship, the rumours have created much anticipation among fans. As the year progresses, all eyes are on Fahmaan and Aditi to see if they’ll take their relationship to the next level and officially announce their engagement and wedding plans.

