After foraying into the reality space with the show Rise And Fall, Aahana S Kumra is set to come back on the big screen with her upcoming film Putul. Also starring Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor, Putul is a children’s film that talks about a turbulent marriage through the lens of a child, showing how it impacts their mind.

Aahana plays Megha, a six-year-old Putul’s working mother, who is going through a turbulent marriage with Purab Kohli and is looking for a divorce. Sharing her experience of working on the film, the actress said, “I shot for this project about two years ago in Dehradun and had a wonderful time. We shot around the beginning of the year, and the weather was lovely.”

Reflecting on her experience takes Aahana down memory lane. “I spent almost a month there and I have travelled a lot to the city since my childhood with my sister. We do an annual trip there. Thus, Dehradun is an integral part of my being,” she says.

Directed by Radheshyam Pipalwa, Putul got screened at the Jagran Film Festival and Aahana feels it has been the best platform for the film. “It is one of the biggest film festivals in India and the film got screened in Meerut, which is my mother's hometown. We had a houseful screening, and the turnout was lovely. I was also pleasantly surprised by how the film turned out.”

She elaborated, “Putul talks about turbulent marriages through the lens of children and shows how it impacts them. The film is about relationships, and this film festival serves as the ideal platform for indie films, as it focuses on bringing cinema closer to its audience and connecting the film with the right viewers.”

