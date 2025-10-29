Sony LIV’s critically acclaimed show Maharani returns with its 4th season on November 7, bringing a fresh twist to the ever-evolving world of Rani Bharti played by Huma Qureshi. The world of Maharani is set to get even more gripping as it welcomes Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles.

Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary join the Huma Qureshi starrer

The trailer showcases an explosive storyline that promises a fierce battle that will reshape the future of Rani Bharti’s empire. But this time, the fight is with one of the most powerful entities.

Rajeshwari Sachdev said, “Maharani isn’t just a show, it’s a powerful narrative that reflects the pulse of politics and power. Joining this world, especially with a character that plays such a crucial role in the unfolding drama, is incredibly thrilling. The writing is bold, the stakes are high, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the storm my character brings to Rani Bharti’s world.”

Darsheel Safary said, “Joining Maharani 4 is more than just a role; it’s a turning point. This season dives deeper into the chaos of power, and my character walks straight into the eye of that storm. Expect the unexpected, because nothing stays the same.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh fuel engagement buzz with public appearances

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.