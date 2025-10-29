comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.10.2025 | 2:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary join the Huma Qureshi starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary join the Huma Qureshi starrer

en Bollywood News Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary join the Huma Qureshi starrer

Fresh faces, fierce turns: The battle for power deepens in Maharani 4

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sony LIV’s critically acclaimed show Maharani returns with its 4th season on November 7, bringing a fresh twist to the ever-evolving world of Rani Bharti played by Huma Qureshi. The world of Maharani is set to get even more gripping as it welcomes Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles.

Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary join the Huma Qureshi starrer

The trailer showcases an explosive storyline that promises a fierce battle that will reshape the future of Rani Bharti’s empire. But this time, the fight is with one of the most powerful entities.

Rajeshwari Sachdev said, “Maharani isn’t just a show, it’s a powerful narrative that reflects the pulse of politics and power. Joining this world, especially with a character that plays such a crucial role in the unfolding drama, is incredibly thrilling. The writing is bold, the stakes are high, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the storm my character brings to Rani Bharti’s world.”

Darsheel Safary said, “Joining Maharani 4 is more than just a role; it’s a turning point. This season dives deeper into the chaos of power, and my character walks straight into the eye of that storm. Expect the unexpected, because nothing stays the same.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma Qureshi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh fuel engagement buzz with public appearances

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED: YRF's Saiyaara and War 2 could…

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment buys two…

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: Ek…

Mirzapur: The Film completes Banaras…

Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae Season 2…

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu shoot intense…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification