Bollywood Hungama was the first one to make the earth-shattering announcement in June 2022 that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is working on the third part of the Hera Pheri series. In February 2023, it came to light that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for an announcement video. The next day, it was also reported that Farhad Samji will be directing the film.

EXPLOSIVE: Farhad Samji BREAKS silence on ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trend; feels he’s being unfairly targeted

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Farhad Samji about his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. When asked to comment about the excitement of helming such a huge project, he said, “The film hasn’t been announced officially. Jab announcement aayegi, toh aap mithaai ka dabba leke mere ghar aana aur mujhe mithai khilana! Jokes apart, once the announcement is done, I can openly say many things about it.”

Meanwhile, Farhad Samji’s association with Hera Pheri led to a lot of criticism due to the belief that he won’t be able to do justice to the much-awaited film. The criticism grew after Farhad’s web series, Pop Kaun, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on March 17. Akshay Kumar’s fan clubs came out in huge numbers on Twitter and trended ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’.

A section of industry and netizens, however, pointed out how it’s justified to blame him entirely if a certain film or series didn’t meet the expectations. Farhad Samji also co-wrote much-loved films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Sooryavanshi (2021). Hence, does he feel that he has been unfairly targeted?

Farhad Samji answered, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches. Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka?”

