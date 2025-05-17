Shehzad Khan spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama last month, not just about Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and its re-release, but also about other aspects, including his father’s epic reaction to his character Bhalla, the sidekick of the villain, Teja (Paresh Rawal).

Shehzad Khan mimicked his father, Ajit, in the film. When asked how he reacted to it, the actor revealed, “He was very angry. He didn’t see the film for a very long time. When people informed him about my act in the film, he finally saw some portions of the film. Then he told me, ‘Dobara aisi himakat mat karna’ (impersonates Ajit)!”

Was Ajit not in favour of being mimicked? Shehzad Khan explained, “Yes, he had a very serious persona. Also, you need to understand that it’s not my doing entirely. A film is a director’s medium. Hum toh katputli hai. Agar director bolega ‘utho’, toh hum uthenge; agar director bolega ‘naacho’, toh hum naachenge. Agar director bolega ‘nange ho jaao’, toh hum nange ho jaayenge! Hence, it’s nothing in our hand.”

Shehzad Khan, at this point, shared an interesting trivia, “Andaz Apna Apna’s director Rajkumar Santoshi’s father K L Santoshi had worked with my father as a hero. (Ajit) had also worked with Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. That legacy continued with Andaz Apna Apna (smiles).” Salman was the leading actor of the comic caper along with Aamir Khan.

Nevertheless, Shehzad Khan is blessed with the fan following that Andaz Apna Apna enjoys, “People tell me that they have seen Andaz Apna Apna 50 times, 75 times and even 100 times. They also tell me that when they feel low, they watch this film. People have downloaded the film from OTT platforms on their phones and iPads. One person revealed that he watches Andaz Apna Apna daily!”

A lot of fans are hoping that Andaz Apna Apna 2 gets made. On this, he said, “If I were the film's producer, I would have been the right person to talk about it! Hum toh mazdoor aadmi hai. Hum gareeb actor hai. Apni dihaadi lete hai aur ghar chale jaate hai. Hum kya jawab denge (smiles).”

There was a point when Shehzad Khan was seen extensively in several films and it's not happening anymore. When asked the reason behind it, Shehzad Khan, who was having lunch while giving this interview explained, “Mera haath mein roti hai and I’ll answer you truthfully. There has been a community of casting directors which has now emerged. Woh khud acting kar rahe hai. Sab cheez woh log hi kar rahe hai. And they have certain selected actors whom they keep casting repeatedly. After doing so many films and working for so many years, I can’t be expected to do chamchagiri. Hum ek saaf suthre aadmi hai. Give me a role and I’ll perform with the best of my ability.”

He continued, “Through your medium, I’d like to make an appeal – Bhalla ko acche-acche characters do! He’s in a cult film and he’s a legend. I don’t usually tom-tom about myself. All I know is that main ek majdoor aadmi hoon. Until my last breath, I want to keep learning and keep acting. After working for so many years, I don’t even remember how many films I have done. I have lost count.”

However, he does have a few projects in his pipeline, “I have worked in a couple of web series. We are actors. Hum apna kaam karte hai, apni dihaadi lete hai aur ghar chale jaate hai. The producers and the OTT platform would know when it’ll be out. Until then, you can see me on news debates. Whenever the country needs me and whenever there is injustice, I always speak up. I talk without any bias. I don’t support any political party. I only support the people who do the right thing, where it is BJP government or any other government. I respect my Prime Minister and everybody should do the same.”

