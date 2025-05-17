In the midst of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, popular playback singer Ankit Tiwari has become the target of a disturbing cyber attack. The singer has officially reported the incident to the cyber crime cell after criminals allegedly attempted to impersonate him and members of his team across digital platforms.

Ankit Tiwari reports cyber cell attack after criminals attempt to impersonate him and his team

The nature of the cyber attack involved the creation of fake identities, aimed at misleading others by pretending to be Ankit or individuals closely associated with him. The impersonators are believed to have tried reaching out to people under false pretenses, raising concerns of potential scams, misinformation, or misuse of Ankit’s name and reputation.

The suspicious activity came to light after several unofficial messages and digital interactions were flagged by those familiar with Ankit’s verified communication channels. In response, the singer alerted the public through his social media platforms, cautioning everyone to remain vigilant and to avoid responding to any message, email, or call not coming from his official handles.

The situation has caused unease among fans and followers, as the misuse of a public figure’s identity can have wide-reaching consequences, especially during politically sensitive times. Though the full extent of the attack is yet to be determined, the fact that both Ankit and his team were targeted suggests a deliberate and organized attempt to exploit their digital presence.

Ankit’s official channels remain the only legitimate source of updates and information. He has urged everyone to double-check sources and avoid falling victim to any suspicious outreach pretending to be from him or his associates.

The incident serves as a reminder of the growing digital threats faced by celebrities and public figures, especially during periods of heightened national tension.

