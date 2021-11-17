Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.11.2021 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

EXO’s Chen’s wife pregnant with second child, SM Entertainment confirms

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group EXO member Chen is ready to become a father of two. On November 16, as reported by Korean tabloid Newsen, Chen’s wife is currently expecting their second child.

EXO's Chen's wife pregnant with second child, SM Entertainment confirms

Responding to the reports, Chen’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Chen’s wife is pregnant with their second child.”

On January 13, 2020, Chen announced his marriage with his girlfriend, a non-celebrity, with a private ceremony attended by both of their families and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughteron April 29, same year.

On the work front, Chen released a digital single titled ‘Hello’ on October 16, 2020 before announcing that he was set to enlist for his mandatory military service. He enlisted as an active duty soldier on October 26 and is currently serving in the military.

Also Read: EXO’s Chen announces military enlistment date a day after releasing his heartfelt single ‘Hello’ 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions signs Vicky…

Varun Sood to make a special appearance in…

Karan Johar announces Govinda Naam Mera…

EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor starrer Dharma…

Karan Johar honoured with the Padma Shri by…

Revealed: Jaya Bachchan to play negative…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification