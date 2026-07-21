The wait is finally over! After three acclaimed and successful seasons, Hindi Zee 5 is bringing back its flagship crime drama franchise, Rangbaaz, for an explosive fourth chapter. Cementing its position as one of India’s most celebrated crime sagas, Rangbaaz Season 4 marks an exciting new era for the franchise with acclaimed actor Mohit Raina stepping into the lead role. Promising a bigger canvas, higher stakes, and a gripping new story of power, politics, and crime, the latest season is set to raise the bar once again.

EXCLUSIVE: ZEE5 announces Rangbaaz season 4 with Mohit Raina; actor says, “It’s a gritty, layered, and deeply human story “

Over the years, Rangbaaz has carved a niche for itself with its gritty storytelling, compelling characters, and rooted portrayal of the criminal underworld inspired by the realities of India's heartland. Each season has explored the complex intersection of crime, politics, and power, earning a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. With audiences eagerly awaiting the franchise's return, Rangbaaz Season 4, directed by Ranjan Chandel raises the stakes even higher.

Mohit Raina said, “Rangbaaz has built a formidable legacy over the years by bringing audiences compelling stories rooted in power, ambition, and the complex realities of our socio-political landscape. I’m excited to step into this world and be part of a franchise that has consistently redefined the crime-drama genre with its intensity and authenticity. What makes this season especially gripping is the scale of the story. The crime is bolder, and the stakes are higher than ever. For me, the most fascinating aspect of the character is his transformation - from a young man with aspirations and ideals to someone who commands fear and power, and the emotional cost of that journey. It’s a gritty, layered, and deeply human story that explores how circumstance, ambition, and survival can shape a person’s destiny. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the scale, drama, and intensity that Rangbaaz 4 brings to the screen.”

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Rangbaaz Season 4 coming soon on Hindi Zee 5!

Also Read: Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in upcoming international film based on a true story

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