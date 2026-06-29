EXCLUSIVE: YRF issues show-sharing mandate for Alpha – shows from 9:30 am onwards, weekend rates to be at par with Welcome To The Jungle

The week will see the release of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and it has generated tremendous curiosity, thanks to the trailer, casting and also because it's a part of YRF Spy Universe. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned of the show-sharing arrangements that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has requested from exhibitors.

EXCLUSIVE: YRF issues show-sharing mandate for Alpha – shows from 9:30 am onwards, weekend rates to be at par with Welcome To The Jungle

As per the mail sent to exhibitors, all shows of Alpha should start from 9:30 am onwards and not before. The theatres have been asked to begin selling tickets from Wednesday, July 1. Also, the mail mentions that the ticket rates should be the same as weekend ticket prices of last week's release, Welcome To The Jungle.

Coming to show sharing, YRF has said that they want minimum 4 shows in 2 screen cinemas and minimum 6 shows in 3 screen theatres. In 4 screen multiplexes, YRF has asked for a minimum 8 shows. Finally, in 10+ screens, there should be a minimum of 10 shows.

Finally, for single screen cinemas, the show sharing will be decided by the YRF Distribution Office on a case-by-case basis.

Alpha censored

Meanwhile, Alpha was passed with a U/A+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, June 29. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 48 seconds.

The first half of Alpha is 1 hour, 13 minutes and 32 seconds long. The run time of the second half is 1 hour, 7 minutes and 16 seconds.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor applauds Alpha for putting two women at the heart of a mass action spectacle; says, “Audience connect with main character energy, not categories”

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